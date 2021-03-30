IRS: Stimulus payments for Social Security & other federal beneficiaries is April 7

The IRS says the projected payments will be sent out electronically for deposit by April 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the question folks on Social Security, SSI, SSDI, and others have been asking. 'When will I get my stimulus payment'? The IRS released a timeline Tuesday.

This update includes Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or did not use the Non-Filers tool.

From the IRS:

Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced today that they anticipate payments will begin to be issued this weekend to Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return, with the projection that the majority of these payments would be sent electronically and received on April 7.

After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, March 25, the IRS began the multi-step process to review, validate, and test tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of Economic Impact Payments. If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payment files at the end of this week. Because the majority of these payments will be disbursed electronically – through direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards – they would be received on the official payment date of April 7.

WHY YOU CAN'T SEE YOUR PAYMENT DATE NOW

The IRS says the Get My Payment tool will not be updated until the weekend of April 3-4 with information for federal beneficiaries. While you can still expect payment on April 7, the status will not be updated until that weekend.

VA BENEFIT RECIPIENTS

The IRS hasn't released a payment date for those receiving VA Benefits. The IRS says it currently is estimating a payment for mid-April for VA beneficiaries that do not file a tax return.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE DIRECT DEPOSIT IS SENT TO A CLOSED OR WRONG BANK ACCOUNT?

The IRS says: The payment will be reissued by mail to the address on file with the IRS.

WHERE’S MY PAYMENT? WHO CAN I CALL?

Maybe you’re thinking you’re going to get someone on the phone who can tell you why the deposit was sent to the wrong address, why you’re getting a debit card versus a direct deposit.

The IRS says: Contacting either financial institutions or the IRS on payment timing will not speed up their arrival.

HOW CAN I CHECK MY PAYMENT STATUS?