The IRS is fixing stimulus payment problems. You could get another check!

There are five scenarios where payments could be adjusted in your favor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are still a lot of moving parts with the first stimulus package.

For one, checks are still being mailed out. The last checks aren't supposed to hit mailboxes until September. Plus, it's estimated at least 365-thousand people who were supposed to get money for their dependents...didn't. That could be fixed next week.

Starting August 10, the IRS will begin making direct deposits and mailing checks to correct the missed dependent payments. This is the $500 per child under 17 years old. The IRS had initially said they would have to wait until they filed taxes next year to get the credit. In the next few weeks, the IRS will be mailing the money. You don't have to do anything to get it.

There's more good news. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is now being allowed to assist the IRS in correcting stimulus payment issues.

There are 5 scenarios: