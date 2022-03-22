Tax deadline coming fast, expert helps you prepare | 2 Wants to Know

JW Degance explains tax penalties and what may trigger an IRS audit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Time is running out to file your taxes. You have until April 18 to submit your tax returns or apply for an extension.

Every year questions pop up. This year is no different.

We spoke with Jackson Hewitt's JW Degance to help you get your taxes in on time and other things to look out for.

You don't want to miss the deadline. You'll end up paying more with interest and penalties tacked on. Degance said there's two types of penalties you'll likely see: failure-to-file or failure-to-pay on time. Both penalties increase the longer you wait.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers several factors when triggering an audit. Degance listed some things that could prompt a follow up from the IRS.

If you have mismatched or incorrect information from the third stimulus and/or Advanced Child Tax Credit payments

Unusually large amounts of deductions claimed that seem unreasonable when compared to the number of deductions claimed on other returns with similar income

A large number of dependent exemptions claimed by the head of a household with low income

Significant nontaxable investment income, foreign source income or business losses.

This year, the CARES Act expanded the charitable tax deduction. Anyone can get this deduction. You don't have to itemize it.

People filing as single, MFS or HOH can donate up to $300 to charity then write off the entire amount.