More rules ban surprise medical bills, but NC Treasurer Dale Folwell says more transparency is needed

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about his fight against surprise medical billing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting out of debt, buying a house, and going on that dream vacation.

They're common financial goals but almost 72% of Americans say that medical debt has prevented them from achieving life's milestones.

“The reason it's of interest to me as the holder of the public purse, we're the largest purchaser of healthcare and pharmaceuticals in NC,” said NC Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Folwell has been fighting surprise medical billing for years. When he asked for how much the state health plan was paying for certain procedures, he got a bunch of redacted or blacked-out documents.

“When you're in that medical condition, who really has the time to ask who is and who is out of network, and that's why this surprise billing is such a treacherous thing,” said Folwell.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a rule on July 1, 2021, under the bipartisan "No Surprises Act" passed by Congress in 2020 ----to ban most surprise billing practices

Surprise billing happens when patients unknowingly get care during an emergency and it comes with higher charges, out-of-network charges. The future rules include arbitration to settle disputes among providers and payers over out-of-network charges.

The central provisions of the legislation include:

Holding patients harmless from surprise bills resulting from emergency medical care. Protections apply if the patient is seen at an out-of-network facility, or if they are treated by an out-of-network clinician at an in-network hospital. In either case, the patient can only be billed based on their plan’s in-network rate.

Protecting patients admitted to an in-network hospital for a planned procedure when an out-of-network clinician gets involved and submits a bill.

Requiring out-of-network service providers to give patients 72-hour notice of their estimated charges. Patients would have to agree to receive out-of-network care for the hospital or doctor to then bill them.

Barring air ambulance services from sending patients surprise bills for more than the in-network cost sharing amount.





In the meantime, what do you do?