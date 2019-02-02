GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all deserve a good night's rest. But you can't get it if your bed isn't in good shape. Here are the signs you need to get rid of your bed

It's lumpy: Those lumps you may feel are one of the first signs its time to break up with your bed. It may also sag, causing you to roll to the center.

Failing Foam: If you have drinks in bed, know this. Spilling water can actually damage the adhesive causing the layers of the bed to shift.

Soreness: This is one of the biggest signs. A worn-out mattress might no longer support your spine's natural curve and cause stress to other parts of your body while you sleep.