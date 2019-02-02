GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all deserve a good night's rest. But you can't get it if your bed isn't in good shape. Here are the signs you need to get rid of your bed
- It's lumpy: Those lumps you may feel are one of the first signs its time to break up with your bed. It may also sag, causing you to roll to the center.
- Failing Foam: If you have drinks in bed, know this. Spilling water can actually damage the adhesive causing the layers of the bed to shift.
- Soreness: This is one of the biggest signs. A worn-out mattress might no longer support your spine's natural curve and cause stress to other parts of your body while you sleep.