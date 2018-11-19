CONSUMER REPORTS – SALE! You’re seeing that word everywhere. Just the ‘idea’ that you’re getting a bargain, can affect a center of your brain that can cloud your reasoning and make you open your wallet. Of course, retailers know this and play on it, by offering deals that really might not be such good bargains.

So how do shoppers know when they’re getting a real steal? Before you BUY:

Browser Extensions: The Camelizer, Invisible-Hand or PriceBlink scour the web for the best deals.

Price Alerts: CamelCamelCamel, Price-Tracker, Shop it to Me and Slick-Deals, tell you when prices for the items have dropped.

Price Comparison Apps: Buy-Via, Now-Discount, Scan-Life and ShopSavvy can tell you if there’s a better deal out there –– online or even at a local store.

While you’re shopping, there are several apps that you can use for discounts at the check out!

Coupon Apps: Coupon Sherpa or Snip-Snap

Want price protection even after you’ve shopped? Price adjustment apps continueto search the web after you charge something –– and initiate a refund if prices dropon something you’ve already bought. But you may have to expose your bank and credit card information, for the apps to work.

© 2018 WFMY