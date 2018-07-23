Do you know this guy? You should. He's State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

But would he call you if you had outstanding fines? Let me help you out. The answer is no. But people are getting calls from “Scammy Sammy” pretending to be Treasurer Folwell.

The Department of the State Treasurer says people are getting calls and emails from people claiming people will be arrested for not paying outstanding fines.

Don't fall for it. Just hang up. The Treasurer's office will never call to ask for financial information, threaten arrest or demand payment with a prepaid debit card.

If you get one of these calls, hang up and report it. You can reach the Attorney General's office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

