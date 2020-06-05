Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak many store shelves have been empty.

Store shelves normally stocked with cleaning supplies have been bare.

With weeks gone by some stores are still out of disinfectants.

According to experts, if you're still looking for cleaning products, it could be awhile before you see them back on store shelves.



As the paper products slowly return, the cleaning supplies haven't. Supply chain experts have said you can expect for supplies to be out of stock for a couple more months.



The chemicals that go into some popular cleaning products are manufactured in China which does not make them easily available.

It takes about four weeks for a shipment to arrive.

One supply chain expert told CNN you probably won't see popular cleaning products like disinfectant wipes for sale on a widespread basis until July or August.

OTHER STORIES

What you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with gallstone-related infection

TIMELINE: Strong storms possible Tuesday evening

'There’s lots of what-ifs' | Small businesses talk excitement, anxieties as they prepare to reopen Friday