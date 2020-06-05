Issues with the supply chain could soon make it hard to buy meat products.

Supplies are running short after outbreaks forced some meat processing plants to close.

Recent reports said many Wendy's locations around the country are pulling burger options off the menu.

"We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules,” Wendy’s said in a statement. “However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment.”

The company said its working diligently to minimize the impact to their customers and restaurants and continuing to work with supplier partners to monitor the shortage closely.

