It's not spring allergies, it's your house that is making you sick!

From how you hang your towels to what you use to clean, your every day actions could be adding to your spring allergies.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you see the flowers blooming, the trees leafing out, you may think of how pretty springtime is. Or you may think of how much allergy medicine you’ll be taking!

What is making you sneeze or feel bad may not be outside. There’s plenty of household allergens lurking.

THE TROUBLE WITH TOWELS

For instance, what do you do with your towel after a shower? Do you hang it on one hook, is it on a rod with a single hang or a double fold hang?

“Every time you fold it you're making the density of that fabric double or more so you really want to get the airflow on both sides of the towel. Things that dry quicker are less likely to develop bacteria and funky odors,” said Pete Georges of Advantaclean of The Piedmont.

THE BATHMAT IS CAUSING A STINK

Your bathmat is on the floor to catch all the water. But when you’re done, it needs to come off that floor every day.

“No one ever thinks about that. When you come out of the shower you're clean, however, you're adding water or additional moisture to an environment that can be conducive to mildew or mold growth. So you have a wet towel or a wet floor mat that stays wet on the floor and has no way to dry itself quickly than you get that some of that funky, wet towel odor,” said Georges.

CLEAN HAS NO SMELL

2WTK thought it was really interesting when Georges said, “Clean doesn't have a smell.” His point is, fragrance is not being clean.

It's just a chemical additive and that chemical clean smell can be worse for your allergies.

CLEAN TOP TO BOTTOM