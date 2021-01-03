Is your mask too thin? Use your cell phone flashlight to find out!

2WTK does its own test after a CDC lab test and recommendations from Consumer Reports.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For weeks now we've been hearing how two masks are better than one.

The CDC did an experiment spacing two artificial heads 6 feet from each other to check and see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one and then were inhaled by another.

The researchers found that wearing one mask, surgical, or cloth blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked. When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95% of the particles were blocked.

Not all masks are created equal in thickness, in thread count, or as a barrier. This is where this comes in, the flashlight on your phone.

If you can see the actual light bulb through the material, it's too thin.



CBS Sunday Morning folks looked at it with Consumer Report's James Dickerson.

“Oh, my gosh, I could count the threads. Yeah, that’s no good. If you don't see any specific dots of light, that’s better, that's more protective,” said Dickerson.

2WTK did its own show and tell by holding up two masks with the cell phone light. Through one, I can clearly see the glimmer of light, not just a spotlight. I can see the light through the threads. That’s the problem. You can try this with your masks at home to see if they’re too thin, especially to be worn without a second mask.

