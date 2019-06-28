Have you ever mentioned a product in a conversation and soon after, an ad for the product pops up on your social media timeline? It has many wondering if their private conversations are not so private.

Alejandra Salinas can't shake the feeling that her phone may be listening in on her private conversations and sending product ads.

"I mean, it's social media. There are like... Facebook and Instagram and everything, I think they are paying attention to what everybody does," Salinas said.

Tessa Turek says it's happened to her and her friends.

"I always think it's like kind of freaky that just like a weird coincidence, but I don't know there's possibility in coincidence," Turek said.

In an interview with Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, says there are only two ways those ads are popping up.

"One is dumb luck, which can happen. The second is you might be talking about something because it's top of mind because you've been interacting with that type of content more recently," Mosseri said.

Cyber experts say social media platforms and others monitor much of what we're doing across the web and companies don't have to listen to know what's on your mind.

According to social media experts, online users are mined on almost everything they post, share, like and search for online.

One study author says Google has trackers on 76 percent of websites, while Facebook watches us on 23 percent of sites.

But Mosseri insists Instagram is not spying on users and that listening to private conversations is problematic for many different reasons.