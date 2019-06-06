GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just by looking at you, it's difficult to tell what's going on inside your body. And surgery means looking around to find the issue.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Secondhand Smoke From Vapes Harmful?

But new technology promises to create a road map, kind of like a GPS to pinpoint the problem.

It's being used at the Sky Ridge Medical Center in Colorado. It uses high-tech mapping of the lungs and a robot to find cancer. Surgeons say it's safer and less invasive.

RELATED: Dogs sniff out lung cancer with 97% accuracy, study finds

They use a CAT scan to create a 3D model, mark the area with blue dye and using the four-armed robot named Da Vinci, make small incisions to remove the cluster. Dr. Larry Dunham, a thoracic surgeon says he now does about a hundred of these surgeries a year.

RELATED: Few Schools Are Testing For Radon. The Reason? It's Not Required.