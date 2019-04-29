Every year, folks pack up their cars with boxes and bags of their paperwork - and they head to the 2 Wants To Know Shred-a-thon.

2019 Shreds are from 4pm-7pm:

Wednesday, May 8th JR in Burlington

Tuesday, May 21st Greensboro Coliseum

Both of these shreds are FREE. Bring up to 3 boxes.

The event is designed for you, to protect your personal information.

Here are some tips on what '2' shred and what not '2' shred in case you couldn't make it to one of the events!

ALWAYS KEEP: Birth Certificates, Marriage or Divorce papers, Social Security cards, your Tax Returns.

Shred after 7 years: All tax-related receipts, checks and w2's.

Shred after 1 year: Pay stubs, bank statements and undisputed medical bills

SHRED RIGHT NOW: Utility bills, credit card offers, past credit card statements, ATM receipts, old checks.

What's really great about the shred is that your neighbors volunteer to help. The Boy Scouts, Omega Psi Phi fraternity in Alamance, Guilford, and Forsyth Counties have helped in the past and we look forward to their help again this year!