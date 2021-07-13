It's moving season, as in, time to move 40+ tons of food every day!

You don't have to do the heavy lifting, but there is an easy way for you to give to Second Harvest Food Bank and make Tanya's 2 Wishes come true.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have had the experience of packing boxes and moving.

A 5-bedroom house would equal about 7.5 tons of stuff. Now I want you to think about moving 40+ tons every day!



Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina moves 40-plus tons of food through their warehouses daily. I got to experience a part of that a few years ago when my friends and family teamed up to volunteer in the warehouse assembling pallets of food that would then be loaded on trucks and sent to some of the 430 partner programs that rely on Second Harvest.

The coverage area is from Boone to Burlington, with 18 counties in all.

Check out the map of food insecurity rates. Guilford, Rockingham, and Forsyth counties are all in the 15-19 percentile. Our surrounding counties are 4% to 14%.

DONATE & JOIN IN AT THE TANYA’S 2 WISHES EVENT!

WISH #1 PUT FOOD ON THE TABLE

I'm turning 50 this year and one of my birthday wishes is to raise 50,000 meals. You can drop off a food donation Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Harris Teeter at the Friendly Shopping Center. I'll be there from 6 am to 6 pm.

WISH #2 SPREAD JOY

In order to grant her second wish of spreading joy, anyone who comes out to the event that day, whether they donate food or not, will be able to spin the WFMY News 2 wheel and walk away with a prize!* (*Prizes available while supplies last)

Businesses contributing prizes (in alphabetical order):