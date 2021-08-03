It's not grandma getting scammed, it's the 18-to-24-year olds!

The BBB released their Top Scams of 2020 and for the first time the youngest age group recorded high losses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear the words “scam” and “victim”, you probably immediately think of “Grandma’ or someone over the age of 65.

In 2020, it was the 18-to-24-year-olds that lost a lot of money. The Better Business Bureau released its list of top scams for the year, with 46,000 plus complaints.



“The second and third riskiest scams were employment scams and fake check scams and if you think about it, young people don't have that much experience with checks or interviewing and how the job process should look. That makes them especially vulnerable to these two types of scams,” said Lechelle Yates of the BBB.

According to the BBB stats, for the first time adults ages, 18 to 24 reported the highest median losses, about $150, the same as adults 65-plus.

Here are two things you need to know about fake checks:



Just because a check looks real and the bank cashes it doesn't mean it's good. It takes time to process a check. If it's not real, you are the one who ends up paying for it.

Anytime you get a check out of the blue, or anytime someone overpays you or wants you to buy gift cards with the cash, it's a scam.



AVOIDING FAKE JOB LISTINGS



“Any job you’re interested in, even though may find the job on a major job site, you need to go to the company main job site and see if it's listed there. If you're really interested in the job and it's not listed there, then call their HR department and check it is real because you can lose a lot of money in one of these employment scams,” said Yates.