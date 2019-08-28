GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your cable's out, that's usually not a huge deal. And you can live without power, a bunch of us just did it this past weekend. But you need water to live. And the water bills are getting more and more expensive nationwide.

Americans are paying an average of $104 a month in water and wastewater bills. This is the 8th straight year of increases. That's up more than 30% in less than a decade. The main reason? Cities across the country are dealing with aging systems fewer resources and extreme weather.



The trend has been here too. Back in 2017, Greensboro charged $2.03 for up to 3 units. It's now up to $2.17 cents for up to 3 units.

We can't change the prices but there are ways you can make sure you're not wasting water. Here's an easy way to check to see if you have leaks in your home. Turn off every faucet or source of water in your home then check the water meter. Wait for 2 hours and check again. If the number went up, you've got a leak somewhere.



