Don't get scammed! Just because the caller ID says it's 'the bank' doesn't mean it really is

A call from "the bank" turned into a man losing all of his money. What to do if you get a call.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Your bank is calling? I know that's what it says on your phone but really, have you ever had your bank call you out of the blue?

“He got my name, rank in the military even my home address all correctly. I believed that guy. He said there's a suspicious transaction going on in Chicago and are you currently in Chicago right now,” said the 25-year-old victim of a bank account takeover.

The victim wasn't in Chicago when he got that call. The scammer convinced him to click on a link that was texted to him, so he could reset his password.



As soon as he did that, he no longer had control of his accounts, and his checking and savings were drained. The scammer even took out a $6,500 loan.



Thankfully, the man in this story reported the fraud immediately and got his money back. Sometimes people are too embarrassed to admit they were scammed and they wait. Reporting it immediately helps you prove your case and starts the investigation.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET A CALL

Any scammer can pretend to be calling from your credit card company, your power company, the IRS, or as a member of your local police department.

When you get a call (not if) it may take you off guard. So, if you're worried it "could" be real, take down the info of what they say is wrong just so you have it.

Don't give out any personal info, don't click any links sent by text, and don't talk about your passwords.