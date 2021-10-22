'It's one of the leading causes of children being poisoned. Get unused RX drugs out of your house'

Inmar Intelligence is hosting a FREE Drug Take-Back event Saturday. It's a drive-thru!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You hope you never have to call poison control, but thank goodness they're there if a child got a hold of some kind of cleaning solution.

Poison Control Centers around the u-s managed 2.6million cases by phone in 2019. Of those cases, 49% involved prescription drugs.

"It's one of the leading causes of children being poisoned. Drugs laying around, they look like chicklets and so you got to get them out of there," said Curtis Greve, VP of Inmar Intelligence.

Saturday, October 23, 2021, is National Drug Take-Back Day. There are events going on nationwide in an effort to get unused and expired meds out of people's homes and away from danger.

Here in the Triad, there's even one where you don't even have to get out of your car.

"There's no check-in, there's no sign-up, just driver thru, roll down your window, and hand it to us. W say thank you very much and you move on," said Greve.

GO TO THE DRUG TAKE-BACK DRIVE-THRU ON OCTOBER 23

635 VineSstreet in Winston-Salem

10 AM - 2 PM.

I asked if you needed to black out your name or address. Greve said they're not even going to open the bottles, they're simply throwing the bags into the approved incinerator.