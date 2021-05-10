It's one week until Tax Day! Make sure you get all the tax breaks you're entitled to.

From stimulus money, child tax credits and waiving of unemployment income.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tax Day is May 17, 2021. Here are a few reminders on ways you can cash in and ways you can't!

If you worked remotely in 2020, you might think you can write off that office chair you bought but, no.

"If you're working at home out of an abundance of caution, or for the convenience of your employer, or just because your office is closed, you do not qualify for the home office deduction,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt's Chief Tax Information Officer.

Okay, that may be a downer, but what you can write off, is up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits. The American Rescue Act allows for this one-time waiving of unemployment benefits. Normally, all unemployment is taxable income.

Here's a reason to look forward to filing taxes. Even if you don't normally file taxes, stimulus payments #1 and #2. If you didn't get the payment, filing taxes is how you get the money now.



And if you're a parent, you have more credits to claim!

"If you did not get all of your money for a dependent or because the rules changed or perhaps you share custody or perhaps you had a new baby, those would not have already been paid to you, you will have to ask for that money on your 2020 tax return," said Steber.

The IRS has several different ways for you to file for free---online. It's the fastest way to get your return to the IRS and the fastest way to get a refund.

I waited to file after April 15. Will the state charge me interest?

No! The state is no longer charging interest if you waited to file after the April 15 deadline.

3 Things to Know about filing: