BUY IT NOW: $30 off new DB electronics fast wireless phone charger and stand

Quite simply put: this is hands down the best and fastest wireless charger I've ever used. You can quote me! More importantly, if you watched me live from CES Las Vegas where I hosted programming for Amazon back in January, I had this charger in my hands. It's finally on the market today and I could not be more excited.



Forget the wires, the tangled cables and those painstakingly slow charge times. Forget all those moments where you are trying to watch a show or stream music from a smartphone and there's never a good way to cradle the device. For the cost of what you will likely spend on one dinner out, you can have a charger to last you for years.

The DB Electronic wireless fast charger is three times faster than a wall outlet and at 10 watts, it has double the fast charge potential of most competing products. The success of this product comes from two smart QI charge contacts built in to the stand. Most wireless charging pads at this price only have one contact.



This wireless charger features smart chip technology that identifies the charging needs of your smartphone. Whether it’s an iPhone X, the new iPhone XS or a Samsung, this charger provides the safest and most efficient charge in record time.

At under $30 today, you’re also protecting your phone’s ports! iPhone and Android cables create more wear and tear on your phone ports and the cables themselves need constant replacement. The benefit of this charger is you get the extra fast charging but you don't need to keep unplugging and re-adjusting your phone.

The fastest and safest wireless charger available

Universal charging pad works with all Qi-enabled devices

Convertible stand allows the phone to charge in various positions

Supports Samsung Fast wireless charging

Matte, rubberized exterior secures device while charging

Allows you to charge through most smartphone cases!

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Compatible with the following smartphones:

iPhone Xs MAX, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus Samsung S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, Note 8, S9, S9+, Note 5, Note 7, Note 8 Note 9 Sirocco Lumia 820, Lumia 830, Lumia 920, Lumia 925, Lumia 928, Lumia 929, Lumia 930, Lumia 1020, Lumia 1520, Nokia 8 Siroccom Nokia X6 Google Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 7 Sony Experia X72, Experia XZ4v HTC 8X, HTC Droid DNA, M7 PIUS, M5 Plus MIUI X2S YOTA Phone2 LG G3, G2, V30, G6 Pro Sharp SH-07D, SH-04D, SH-02D, SH-13C MOTO Motorola

