Ticks: Avoiding them by what clothes you wear & how you put on repellent

If you're wearing sunscreen, put that on first. Then spray repellent on your skin and on the outside of your clothes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Spring has arrived! Along with it, tick season. In some areas, tick season may have even started in the winter. And by May, they’re in their element and out in full force everywhere.

Ticks can be found from coast to coast, and the number of tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, have been on the rise in recent years. So it’s really important to take the proper precautions.

Depending on where you live, tick activity and the kind of tick will vary. It’s a good idea to check your local health department for that information.

And it’s also good to remember, the best defense is a good offense: Make it difficult for ticks to bite you. That means if you’re out in a wooded or grassy area, be sure to dress correctly.

You should wear long sleeves and long pants that are tucked into your socks to keep ticks from getting under your clothing. It’s also a good idea to wear light colors so that it’s easier to spot any ticks that may be on you.

Also, before you leave your house, apply an insect repellent to any exposed skin as well as the outside of your clothing. Repellents that contain 15% to 30% DEET earn most of the top spots in CR’s tests, but CR also recommends some products with 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus or 20% picaridin.

Two of CR’s best buy options are Total Home Woodland Scent Insect Repellent and 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent8.

And when you get home, hop in the shower and check yourself for ticks. Showering can wash away any ticks that may be on your skin but not yet attached, and it’s an opportunity to check your skin for any bites.