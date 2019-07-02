GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you don't feel well, you go to your primary doctor. If you have a toothache you head to the dentist. But if you had a serious issue with your eyes, do you know who to call?

Consumer Reports says 1 in 5 Americans ages 50-80 have not had an eye exam in the past two years. According, to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, people 65 and older should have an eye exam every other year. People 55 to 64 need to get one every 1-3 years. Those exams can spot things like cataracts glaucoma, or diabetic retinopathy. All of them are treatable, if not curable.

Start with your optometrist. They'll give you routine exams prescriptions for contacts or glasses. They can also give you thinks like medical contacts for scarred corneas.

If they can't handle it, they'll recommend an ophthalmologist. They can handle dry eyes, infections, or a lot of pain in the eyes. That same ophthalmologist is licensed to do surgery and treat all eye diseases.