GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's just something great about being cozy in your bed. Over the years, we've heard plenty of remedies and reasons for better sleep. But don't believe everything you hear. A lot of those supposed "facts" are actually myths.

The first myth is that most adults only need 5 hours or less of sleep. The CDC says Adults 18 - 60 should sleep at least 7 hours a night.

Too little sleep has been linked to diabetes, depression, and hypertension.

It's also a myth that a nightcap can help you sleep better.

While you might fall asleep faster, research shows drinking alcohol before bed can cause disturbances during deep REM sleep.

Finally, if you're having trouble falling asleep, it's a myth you should just stay in bed and keep trying.

It's counterintuitive, but if you can't get to sleep, experts suggest getting up and waiting to return until you're tired.

Try reading a book, listening to music or meditating.

And did you know catching up on sleep over the weekend is also a myth? Check out our article that explains why.



RELATED: How Blue Light Affects Your Sleep

RELATED: Here Is What You Need To Know About Melatonin

RELATED: DID YOU KNOW: What hitting 'snooze' button says about your health