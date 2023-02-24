Jewelry store near military bases is going out of business. Harris Jewelry is offering refunds

The national chain had locations in and around military bases including Fayetteville and Fort Bragg as well as Jacksonville near Camp Lejeune.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jewelry store popular with North Carolina service members is going out of business. Harris Jewelry had locations in and on military bases, including Fayetteville and Fort Bragg, as well as Jacksonville near Camp Lejeune. If you or a family member bought jewelry from Harris Jewelry, you could be due a refund.

“Harris Jewelry offered a lifetime jewelry and watch protection plan. You can get a full refund of what you paid for that,” said Josh Stein, NC Attorney General.

Attorneys General for 19 states or entities is part of a settlement that forced these refunds. (NC, CA, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IO, KS, LA, MD, NV, NY, PA, VA, WA, HI)

Because the jeweler is closing down, it can't honor the repair and replacement services it charged for, but that's not all. If you were still paying for a piece of jewelry, you're off the hook.

“Anyone who had an outstanding debt with Harris, you were making payments, your balance is now zero," said Stein.

You will need to fill out a form to get your refund for the lifetime protection plan. It has to be done by April 15, 2023. Be aware, you will need to give a social security number.

According to the Harris Jewelry website:

If you have questions, please call Harris Jewelry at 1-800-989-7732, Monday through Friday from 9:00am – 5:30pm ET or email info@harrisjewelry.com.