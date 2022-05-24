JIF RECALL: Get reimbursed by filling out this form

After 24 hours of questions and how to contact the company, JIF released a product recall claim form.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have a recalled Jif product? If you do, the company is walking you through the process of getting reimbursed.

From a JM Smucker spokesperson:

We are committed to reimbursing consumers with impacted products. Given the unprecedented volume of consumer inquiries we are receiving, our call center line wait time has been much longer than normal. To help support consumers in a more efficient manner, we have launched a form for consumers can complete a JIF RECALL FORM. Here consumers provide their contact information and product details to coordinate appropriate reimbursement.

In the recall form, customers will be directed to several numbers on their jars. The form has this picture which shows you the UPC or barcode number as well as the Product Code or lot number.

The form goes on to say:

We will review your claim and will send coupon(s) for replacement product for any items covered by the recall. If you have more than one product to claim complete the form again.

When you fill out the form and hit submit, you get a message saying you will get your coupons for the product you bought through the mail in about six weeks.

The peanut butter brand has been linked to a multistate outbreak of salmonella poisoning.

From the FDA's site: J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain JIF brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

There are a lot of numbers on food products. The numbers with lines, that is the bar code. That's not what you're looking for. Instead, look for the Best If Used By date. There you will find the date and a string of numbers underneath. Those are the numbers you're looking for, they are the lot code numbers.

As in the FDA's site guidance, the rule of thumb here is if you see a 425 sequence ending the first seven numbers.