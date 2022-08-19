Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail

What to do if you don't get the right amount of coupons and how to cash in on the coupons if you haven't already filled out the form.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.

I got mine in the mail this week. The outside of the coupon says: “Thanks for sticking with us." It goes on to say the company is working diligently to return Jif to store shelves. When you open it up, you see a coupon that can be used for any product. This coupon is a $7 value.

Somehow, I got three coupons, even though I told Jif I had only one recalled jar. It seems the coupon project isn't going as smoothly as the product is spread.

I checked the Jif Twitter page. One customer posted a picture claiming they told Jif they had three jars, but only got one coupon.

Another customer got the four coupons they asked for to replace their jars, but their coupon is $5.50. A jar in this customer's area is almost $7.



After each one of these complaints, Jif responded and asked the customer to DM or direct message them the email and mailing address they used on the recall submission form.

The words used by the company: “We are committed to reimbursing consumers fairly based on the information provided to us.”

So, if you get one coupon and you put on the form you had three jars, you should reach out to the company through a direct message.

If you never filled out a form, but wish you had, you can still do that.

From the FDA's site: J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain JIF brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

There are a lot of numbers on food products. The numbers with lines, that is the bar code. That's not what you're looking for. Instead, look for the Best If Used By date. There you will find the date and a string of numbers underneath. Those are the numbers you're looking for, they are the lot code numbers.