GREENSBORO, N.C. — LinkedIn commissioned a recent survey on job openings and they found the best time to apply for a job.

According to LinkedIn Editor-In-Chief Dan Roth, Monday may be the best day to apply.

"I think a lot of hiring managers spend the week getting their job descriptions ready. Monday, start the week off, put your job description up, and wait for the resumes to start coming in," said Roth.

However, being first isn't everything. He says to make sure your online professional profile on places like LinkedIn has stories, questions and other things to highlight what you know.

And here's Roth's advice for securing an interview:

"Make sure that your skills are listed. A lot of companies now, they're not just looking at where you worked, they're looking at do you have the right skills for the job. Take skill assessments. Take courses. Make sure you're listing those on your profile. But also, really, you have to write, share, talk, shoot videos. You have to be out there."

