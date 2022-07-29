Hundreds of positions are open around the Triad, our experts answer your questions to help you get the job | 2 Wants to Know

Despite a troubling report on the U.S. economy, the country’s job market remains strong.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A troubling report on the U.S. economy is raising new concerns about a recession. A recent Morning Consult/Politico poll showed more Americans believe we already are in a recession, compared to two years ago when the pandemic sent the stock market crashing and layoffs surged.

But the White House is pointing to one sign that we're not in a recession just yet. They point to the booming job market as a positive sign.

U.S. unemployment is near record lows, but if you're looking for a job, or a job change, our experts are here to help.

2 Wants to Know jobs and unemployment experts Chris River with Guilford Works and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services have helpful information they want to share with you:

What resources are available for people seeking employment?

People who are seeking employment are encouraged to take advantage of the programs and resources available through NCWorks to get connected to job opportunities and training.

Jobseekers who register with NCWorks at NCWorks.gov can search and apply for jobs, as well as find information on education and training options, the labor market, job fairs, and free workshops.

NCWorks Career Centers provide important employment and training services to all job seekers and offer special programs to help populations such as veterans, young adults, migrant/seasonal farmworkers, and jobseekers with criminal records.

Services include career assessment and guidance; support for training; job search assistance; assistance with preparing resumes and cover letters; and job interview preparation.

According to Will Graham, there are hundreds of positions available across the Triad.

Machine Operators: 321 openings

Material Handlers: 126 openings

Pickers/Packers: 105 openings

Assemblers: 65 openings

Clerical Roles: 57 openings

Sewers: 50 openings

Forklift Drivers: 18 openings

You can contact him at www.grahamjobs.com or call 336.288.9330.

Guilford Works Workshops

Build Your Resume

August 3, 10, 24, 31

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn to prepare a resume for job applications, understand how to market your skills, and follow step-by-step instructions. Attendees will receive a resume template and activity sheet before the class meets.

Professional Etiquette

August 9, 25

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn about what to expect in the workplace, including how to make introductions, dress code, and in-person/online expectations.

Full-Day Workshops

August 17, 29

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Four of the Career Readiness workshops in one day. "Build Your Resume" from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., "Job Search Techniques" from 11 a.m. to noon, "Professional Etiquette" from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., "Interview Basics" from 1:30 to 2 p.m..

Cover Letter Workshop

August 11

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn how to create an effective cover letter tailored for the specific needs of an employer, highlights qualifications related to the position, and how you will align with the company.

Job Search Techniques

August 4

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Get familiar with modern job searching techniques, such as using online job boards, creating email alerts for local job postings, and using keywords in your online job applications.

Interview Basics

August 18

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Master understanding of the job interview process, the different types of interviews, what to expect during job interviews, and tips on how to prepare.



NCWorks Career Center Locations

2301 W. Meadowview Rd.

Greensboro, NC 27407

Ph. (336) 297-9444

M, T, TH 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wed. 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.