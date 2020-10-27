Need a job? Find out who's hiring!

Check out the job fairs and hiring events scheduled for this week. If unemployment is your issue, we have an expert to help you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has created difficult hiring circumstances. However, that doesn't mean there are no opportunities out there. Several companies are hiring for seasonal positions across the Triad. And if unemployment is the issue, we have expert help for that too.

Chris Rivera from GuilfordWorks joins WFMY News 2 at 5:30 pm to talk about getting hired in the Triad. Marie-Amelie George from WFU Law also joins us to take questions about unemployment issues. You can ask questions of these experts by texting 336-379-5775.

UPS

UPS is hosting a hiring event on Oct. 28. The event will be from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m at the NCWorks Career Center at 2301 West Meadowview Road in Greensboro. They're offering seasonal hiring rates of $14.50 an hour for package handlers, $13 an hour for seasonal driver helpers, and $21 an hour for vehicle drivers.

You must complete your application online at UPS' website.

AMAZON



Amazon is also bringing 2,800 seasonal positions. The starting wage is $15 an hour and up. Apply on Amazon's website, if you're interested.

WAYFAIR DISTRIBUTION

Triad Goodwill is hosting a hiring event for Wayfair Distribution on Oct. 29. It will be a virtual hiring event from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Starting pay is $16 for overnight shifts and $15 for day shifts. The company is also offering bonuses and incentives. You can sign up for the event here.

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS

Looking for something with a local organization? It doesn't get much more local than the school system. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will hold a drive-thru job fair at Parkland High school. The event will be held from 9:30 am - 12:30 p.m. The district is hiring for a variety of jobs like bus drivers, painters, groundskeepers, custodial staffing, and more. You can see more about the positions now on the district's website.

NEED HELP WITH UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE?