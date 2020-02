GREENSBORO, N.C. — Need a little extra cash this summer? Does your kid need a job this summer?

The City of Greensboro has 150 part-time jobs. These are positions that pay $13.50 an hour.



These jobs are at the pools, playgrounds, spray grounds and parks.

Everything from cashiers, lifeguards, pool managers, trails and parks crew members, day camp counselors---even engineering aids.



The easiest way to look at the open jobs and apply for them is online, right here!