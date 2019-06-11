GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Kernersville company who promised a way to work from home is causing nationwide alarm. At least 50 people from around the country say Platinum Medical Solutions took their money and didn't deliver the promised classes, -so they could get a job.



The company earned an F with BBB and Lechelle Yates with BBB is here to break it all down for us. The consumers who contacted us thought the company was providing a great opportunity they paid platinum medical solutions anywhere from $500 to $899 dollars for medical billing and coding classes online. But before they could finish the training, consumers said they'd lose access to the classes.

“But that never materialized. And the consumers said they couldn't reach anyone at Platinum Medical for help or a refund,” says Lechelle.

The BBB reached out to the president of the business, Ashley Hoff. The complaints showed a pattern and we wanted to work with them but they didn't respond to us and they did not respond to 46 of the 50 complaints filed against them.

Always pay for big purchases with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if there's a problem. And call it fraud when you talk to the bank because you didn't get what you paid for.

This business also had a slew of different names: Platinum Health Solutions, Platinum Staffing Solutions and Platinum Business Solutions. Based on phone number the business is also tied Diamond Staffing Solutions.