Jobs: When side-hustles become the full-time gig

You still need to pay taxes on the income even though you don't get a W2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A look at a snapshot of jobs and unemployment in our Greensboro, NC area and you’ll see our regional unemployment numbers are higher than the state or national averages.

National unemployment: 3.6%

NC unemployment: 3.4%

Greensboro-region unemployment: 4.2%

Although our unemployment number is higher than others, we have 43,000+ jobs open in our area alone.

If you're unemployed, you have your pick of jobs there are so many, but a lot of folks aren't taking the jobs listed, they're doing other things like delivery driving or making and selling things. These used to be considered side hustles, but now, they can be the main hustle.

With these kinds of jobs, you may get paid with an app or by cash and not a regular company paycheck. This means you won't get a W2, but you still have to pay taxes on the money you made.



“They don't understand that they're also now going to have an additional tax burden that they're also going to have to pay for. If they don't save for that, they're going to be caught a little bit off guard,” said Andy Mattingly, Chief Operating Officer, Forum Credit Union

Because so many people are looking for unconventional jobs, or jobs that give them flexibility of time or to stay home, scammers are making up fake job listings in the hopes of getting your money.

“If they want to take you through the interview process rather quickly and they're offering you a position that doesn't require a specific skill set but is a high hourly rate, again, red flags,” said Jennifer Adamany of the Better Business Bureau.