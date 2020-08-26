Is Biden's national mask mandate plan legal?

"He does not identify what authority the President has to issue such a mandate or how federal law enforcement could possibly enforce it. Or why we would be stepping on governors throughout our country, many of whom have done a very good job and they know what is needed," Trump said.



Some of the best non-partisan legal scholars in the country at the Congressional Research Service looked at the laws. They said it's a gray area but there is a possibility a president could require masks. Writing: "There are no existing federal laws that explicitly address mask wearing for public health purposes, but certain existing authorities could potentially form the basis for such executive action."



The bottom line is that a mask mandate would end up being challenged in court and judges would decide if it's allowed.



If judges do allow it, the Congressional Research Service says on the federal level there is "no law enforcement apparatus to independently enforce such orders." So there's no one to punish people who don't wear a mask even if it's required nationwide.