Joining 2gether for COVID-19 vaccine education: Round 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more people become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many still have questions and concerns. So WFMY News 2 partnered with Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health to help the public understand the vaccine and appointment process.

A panel of experts from all three health systems joined Tanya Rivera to talk about the vaccine, the need and the process of getting a vaccine. Panelists included Dr. Alvin Powell, Cone Health Chief of Health Equity and Chief Medical Officer with Annie Penn Hospital, Dr. Nyree Thorne, gastroenterologist with Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Dr. Jaleema Speaks, OBGYN with Novant Health Woman Care.

The experts' discussion was broken into three segments: the need, the appointment processes and viewer questions. Be sure to watch the videos once they're available to hear the full discussion.

COMBATTING HESITANCY

There is some disparity in who is getting the vaccine. When you look at NCDHHS data on first doses administered by race and ethnicity, there's a huge difference. Seventy-seven percent of the people who've gotten their first doses are white, compared to 15% Black, 2% Asian, and less than 1% American Indian. When you look at the breakdown by ethnicity: 97% of people who've gotten their first doses identify as non-Hispanic. Only 2% of the Hispanic population have their COVID-19 vaccines.

The state is putting a focus on making sure people in communities of color get their shots. In many cases, communities of color face barriers like a lack of access and distrust. Some people say they're hesitant to get the vaccine or don't trust it. Experts say the vaccine wasn't rushed, is safe, and is the most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19. All three health systems have plans for getting the vaccine into historically marginalized communities. Since getting the vaccine is so important, there's no cost to get it, regardless of whether a person has insurance.

A few weeks ago, we told you about community leader Shirley Frye. She, her husband Chief Justice Henry Frye, and the health care workers in their family have all gotten their shots. They say getting the vaccine made them more confident knowing they were helping combat COVID-19.

North Carolina A&T State University Chancellor Harold Martin and his wife Davida both got their shots. They shared the story of Mrs. Martin's 100-year-old aunt who passed away in December due to COVID-19. The Martins say people can spread their Aggie Pride by getting vaccinated.

MAKING APPOINTMENTS

On Wednesday, counties were allowed to open their vaccines to phase three. That means educators statewide became eligible to get the vaccine. Phase three will open to other frontline essential workers on March 10.

Teacher Appointments

So how do teachers make appointments? In Guilford County, the Guilford County Health Department said it's handling all teacher vaccinations. Guilford County Schools teachers have been contacted on how to schedule their shots.

In Forsyth County, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health, and the Forsyth County Health Department are working together to vaccinate educators. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system and the county's private schools will schedule the vaccinations, which will happen either at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds or Hanes Mall vaccination sites.

Cone Health

For the next two weeks, Cone Health is handling vaccinations for all other eligible people 65 and older. Anyone interested should request an appointment at conehealth.com/vaccine. Cone Health will contact people as appointments open. You'll make your appointment at the Greensboro Coliseum or at the new mass vaccination site in Burlington. If you don't have internet access, you can call (336) 890-1188 to get help. This number is not an appointment scheduling number. It's only for people who need help if they can't do it online.

If you originally had an appointment with the Guilford County Health Department over the next two weeks, you should keep your appointment time and location. A Cone Health professional will give your vaccine.

Some Cone Health doses are also being distributed through mobile clinics to help ensure equitable distribution. Those appointments are made through the partner institutions -- like North Carolina A&T.

Novant Health

With Novant Health, you have a few options to make an appointment. You can go to getvaccinated.org. There you can either schedule an appointment or pre-register to get notified when appointments are available. You can also schedule an appointment through your MyChart account. If you don't have internet access or need help with scheduling, you can call 855-NH-VAC-4U. That's 855-648-2248. You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to get your shot through Novant Health.

Wake Forest Baptist Health

If you're a Wake Forest Baptist Health patient who's 65 or older, you can schedule an appointment online through your MyWakeHealth account. You can also make an appointment by calling (336) 70-covid. You *do* need to be a Wake Forest Baptist Health patient to make an appointment. Wake Forest Baptist Health asks people to be as flexible as possible about the location of their vaccine appointment.

COMMON VACCINE QUESTIONS ANSWERED