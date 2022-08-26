FREE Concert helps fund free mental health programs in Greensboro. The Kellin Foundation's Journey To Brave Fundraiser

The Kellin Foundation fundraising concert is on September 22, 2022, but local restaurants are offering BRAVE items now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're dealing with anxiety, substance abuse, or a family mental health crisis, where do you go to get help? For 13,000 local folks, the answer is The Kellin Foundation.

The Kellin Foundation is a small non-profit in Greensboro, dedicated to serving children, adults, and families. The programs and services are free for those who are uninsured and underinsured.



Every year, The Kellin Foundation holds a fundraiser called Journey to Brave.

“The Journey to Brave helps support The Kellin Foundation and support all of our programming, evidence-based treatments, case management, and peer support to the individuals who need it for free. We want to encourage them on their Journey To be Brave, whatever that looks like,” said Lylan Wingfield of The Kellin Foundation.

The Journey To Brave fundraiser is a free live concert and celebration at Center City Park, Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 pm to 8 pm.



I'll be there to introduce the band and give info on what The Kellin Foundation does for the community, but the fundraiser is bigger than just one night.

The Kellin Foundation is hoping local businesses will join them, and create a menu item as a Brave special with a percentage of sales going to The Kellin Foundation.

Already there are businesses that have Brave items:

Westerwood Tavern has BRAVE Jello shots on Tuesdays

Bill's Pizza is offering Taco Pizza as their BRAVE item

A Special Blend Coffee Shop’s BRAVE item is The Summerfield Latte

“We chose the Summerfield which is a honey latte with lavender, it’s one of our best sellers. Mental health is near and dear to my heart because I am a psychiatric provider in the community and many of our staff here at A Special Blend sometimes have anxiety that comes with their special needs,” said Jo Hughes of A Special Blend.