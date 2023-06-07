July Sales: Amazon Prime Day, Walmart+ Week & Target Circle Week

You have to pay for two of the big sales (unless you do a trial membership and cancel in time!)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon Prime Days are July 11 and 12.

Anything and everything will be on sale, especially Amazon-related electronics like Fire TVs, Ring doorbell cams, and Alexa devices.



Not to be outdone, both Target and Walmart are getting into the big sale game. These two are starting earlier than Amazon and are going on for a longer period of time.

Target Circle Week is from July 9 to July 15.

You need to create an account online or with the app, it's free.



A quick look at the top sale items that week, you’ll see everything from pool toys to regular grocery items. But here's what stuck out to me, the gift cards!

If you normally buy your health and beauty products at Target or you stock up on household essentials like detergent and soap and things, you'll get a gift card ($10 or $15) for spending a certain amount of money.



If you're looking for Keurig, a laptop, or a vacuum, that's where you're going to find your big savings.

Walmart+ Week is from July 10 to July 13.



Members get the sales first, it's expected some of the top deals will sell out in 24 hours. Everyone has access to the deals on July 11.



Walmart calls it ‘Black Friday-like’ pricing on everything from tech to kitchen appliances, beauty, and home decor.



A membership to Walmart+ is $98 a year and includes free shipping on all purchases, as well as savings throughout the year. Right now you can get a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for free.