JUUL has created a plan to possibly keep kids from using their product. The company says it's designing a program that would trigger an ID check whenever one of their products is scanned. The program would also limit the amount of products customers could buy. They say 40,000 stores have committed to implementing the standards. And they'll stop selling to the rest of them if they don't comply by 2021.

RELATED: Man claims Juul addiction led to massive stroke in lawsuit



In his first broadcast interview, JUUL Labs CEO Kevin Burns tells CBS This Morning’s Tony Dokoupil the company is in contact with the CDC. "If there was any indication that there was an adverse health condition related to our product, I think we'd take very swift action associated with it," he says.



The CDC says it's looking into nearly 200 possible cases of severe lung disease that may be tied to the use of e-cigarettes. The cases are reported in at least 22 states.

RELATED: Warning: Possible Link Between Lung Disease in Teens and E-cigarettes

20-year-old Alexander Mitchell of Utah used to vape daily. He says, "Vaping is promoted as a safer alternative when in reality it’s not." Mitchell developed acute respiratory syndrome last month and ended up on life support. "I’m at 25 percent diminished lung capacity now," he says, "I think it’s crazy how fast it escalated."



Dr. Jacob Kaslow of Vanderbilt's Children's Hospital says the number of cases he’s seen related to vaping is frightening. "Some as benign as coughing, headaches, shortness of breath," he says, "but other more serious: with lung collapse, respiratory failure, a need for mechanical ventilation and some of those more severe things."



A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds a growing number, about a third, of middle school and high school students are exposed to secondhand e-cigarette aerosols from being around people who vape.

RELATED: North Carolina Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against E-Cigarette Companies