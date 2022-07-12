Keep porch pirates away from your Amazon Prime Day deliveries!

Everyone knows the boxes are about to start showing up and drivers will be in every neighborhood.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon Prime Day is July 12 and July 13, 2022. You cash in on sales and you’re all smiles. Then comes delivery and the porch pirate that steals your stuff turns that smile upside down.

“Watch for suspicious activity in the neighborhood thieves will follow along behind delivery trucks. Today they may not be after your package, but they could be after your neighbors so go ahead and report that suspicious activity to the authorities,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

Here are a few ways to keep your deliveries safe from porch pirates:

Track your packages. Yes, you can sign up for alerts, and that is one of the recommendations, but the first line of defense is checking the system to see where your package is in the process.

Sign-up for text or email alerts. These alerts let you know when packages are delivered so you can grab them.

Have a plan to grab them quickly, whether that’s a neighbor or a friend on standby.

Deliver it to your workplace. Make sure once you place your order to be delivered to your workplace that you look at your tracking page. Click Delivery Instructions. You can designate the hours the office is open, and where you want them to deliver the package. Remember, all this Prime shopping means Prime deliveries up until 10 pm. Chances are, you're not at work then to get your package.