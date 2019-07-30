GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maybe you run to stay in shape. We've got a lot of great places around here to do that.

You just need to always pay attention while you're out. Follow these steps to stay safe.

Let someone know when you're going on a run.

Tell them where you're going and when and let them know when you come back. This way if something happens to you someone will have some information.

Keep an ear out

If you run with headphones, make sure you're still able to hear what's going on around you. Leave one earbud out or keep the volume low enough to hear.

Be Visible

Wear reflective clothing if you're running at dusk or dawn.





Keep the strength in numbers.

You may be tempted to keep a weapon on you when running. But your best defense is running with a buddy or a group.