One day and another day and another day. This is what a successful year looks like--no matter what your goals or resolutions are!



The idea is, if you do something towards your goal or resolution every day, no matter how big or small, you're showing up and you're winning.



“Your schedule is how frequently you perform the habit. The scope is, for example, we're traveling I can't work out for the whole hour. So, you do one push-up and one sit-up. It doesn't sound like much. But the goal is not to transform your body it's to cast a vote for ‘I’m the type of person who doesn't miss a workout’, “explains Author of Atomic Habit, James Clear.

What happens when you do fall off course of reminder, routine, reward? Clear’s answer is: Never miss twice. As in, don't miss two workouts in a row. If you eat one bad meal, OK. Just don't eat two in a row and make a better choice to get you on track.

And when it comes to eating better, Clear has a trick for when there is tempting food in the house. “When it comes to leftovers, it sounds like a silly small thing, but the unhealthy ones you put in aluminum foil and the healthy ones in Saran wrap.” The whole idea is if it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind a bit and is less tempting! So, put healthy options in clear containers!