Keyless vehicles and more popular now than ever because of convenience.

As a working mother, Miriam Torosian says she has walked away from her Toyota Prius without turning off the engine. “I mean it could be a lot of things,” admitted Torosian. “Long days or just your mind somewhere else maybe.”

That type of mistake has had tragic consequences. A recent New York Times report found more than two-dozen people have been killed by carbon monoxide. The cases involved engines left running in a garage with cars that have keyless entry.

It's a popular design in which a simple push button turns the car on and off when a key fob is nearby.

Tim Brewer is an assistant professor in the car design program at Pasadena's Art Center College of Design. “I think this is an unintended consequence of convenience.”

He says history has shown, designs are refined after something harmful must happen. The Times reported regulations have been proposed but never enacted.

In the meantime, Doug Shupe with the Auto Club of Southern California has a simple piece of advice.

“Something like a simple note inside your vehicle or right outside the door of your home in the garage.”

Some newer cars will turn off if they've idled for too long, while others have an alert feature.

“If you have the FOB in your hand and then you get out of the vehicle, and close the door, you're going to get that alert to remind you the car is still on,” said Shupe.

Torosian said hybrids like hers are confusing because the engine might not be running when she first parks if the batteries aren't low. “I walk out of the car and I forget because it gets really quiet when it's on off mode.”

