Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021.
The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and then were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.
Respiratory infections have previously been associated with the onset of T1D, but the study found the risk was even higher among those with COVID-19. The research tracked children one, three, and six months after they were sick with COVID-19 and put those numbers side-by-side with children who had other respiratory illnesses.
There are double-digit differences in the number of children with COVID-19 developing T1D versus the children being diagnosed with T1D after other respiratory illnesses.
Also, the children's hospital in San Diego, California tracked their children being admitted for T1D. In their graphic, they tracked the ups and down five years before COVID-19 and saw a sharp rise in cases starting in 2020 and continuing in 2021.
The report lists the Methods used, the tables from the findings, and more:
Methods
Data were obtained using TriNetX Analytics Platform, a web-based database of deidentified electronic health records of more than 90 million patients, from the Global Collaborative Network, which includes 74 large health care organizations across 50 US states and 14 countries with diverse representation of geographic regions, self-reported race, age, income, and insurance types.4 The MetroHealth System institutional review board deemed the study exempt because it was determined to be non–human participant research. The study followed the STROBE reporting guideline.