Kids, COVID-19 & Type 1 Diabetes

Respiratory illnesses are often associated with T1D diagnosis in children, but the numbers increased with COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New research links children, COVID-19, and Type 1 Diabetes. According to CBS, the study in Jama Network Open tracked more than a million patients 18 and younger from March 2020 to December 2021.

The research looked at data of children who were infected with COVID-19 and then were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Respiratory infections have previously been associated with the onset of T1D, but the study found the risk was even higher among those with COVID-19. The research tracked children one, three, and six months after they were sick with COVID-19 and put those numbers side-by-side with children who had other respiratory illnesses.



There are double-digit differences in the number of children with COVID-19 developing T1D versus the children being diagnosed with T1D after other respiratory illnesses.

Also, the children's hospital in San Diego, California tracked their children being admitted for T1D. In their graphic, they tracked the ups and down five years before COVID-19 and saw a sharp rise in cases starting in 2020 and continuing in 2021.

The report lists the Methods used, the tables from the findings, and more:

Methods