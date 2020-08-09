Kinds of COVID tests: DIY, home kits & appointments

Whether you want someone to give you a test or if you want to do it on your own in a drive-thru or at home, there are options.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are all kinds of COVID tests, depending on whether you want someone to give you the test or if you want to keep your distance and do it yourself.

Let's start with someone giving you the test. A good starting place to find a COVID test is at the NCDHHS website. The Find My Testing Place page allows you to put in your zip code, city, or county and a list of places pops up. You’ll find the sites range from urgent care to grocery stores.

2WTK also simply typed in “COVID tests near me” in the Google search bar and one of the options was the Guilford County Health Department has no-cost testing all week long. Look for your health department’s listing.



What if you would rather keep your distance and do the COVID test yourself? There are several options. For example, look at the CVS drive-thru tests. On the CVS website, there is a video you can watch to show you there is no physical touching of anything. You drive up to the window, the pharmacist puts the test in a bin for you to pick up. You talk to them by phone as they walk you through your DIY test. Test results are available in 2-4 days.

If you don't want to leave the house at all, you can order an at-home test kit. You can find three choices on the NCDHHS website. It is also on the Find My Test Site page.Put your zipcode or area in first and then the yellow windo will pop up with a drop down menu. It takes 24 to 48 hours from when your sample gets back to the lab to get results.



Maybe you want results back as quickly as possible. You’re looking for a Rapid Test. A quick search of our area found MedFirst and AFC in High Point offers the Rapid Test. Both say results are within about a 15-minute window.