GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are the usual suspects: warm milk, chamomile tea, Melatonin, a glass of wine. All of which have been suggested to me as a sleep remedy.

But looking through my Consumer Reports magazine, I found this: Kiwi.



Some research suggests eating 2 Kiwis an hour before bedtime can help with sleep. The fruits are rich in Folate, a vitamin that may help the brain produce sleep-inducing chemicals like Dopamine and Serotonin.



Really, If you're having trouble sleeping, isn't it worth trying almost anything….even fruit?!?! (BTW, Chad says he just wen to Harris Teeter and they're 5 for $1)