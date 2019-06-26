GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is here and so are the scams. Even if you think you know them, give them a quick read through, or maybe send this article to the person you think needs it. (wink, wink)

"JUST HAPPENED TO BE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD". Someone comes to your door offering to pave your driveway, cut down trees, or fix gutters or roofing. They "just happen" to be in the neighborhood, have extra materials and can do it at a really low price...but only today.

Nope. This is not how reputable businesses do business. If the deal is good today, it will be good tomorrow. And whenever hiring someone, never pay in cash and never pay all the money upfront

ALARM SYSTEM. Someone comes to your door and says there's been a rash of burglaries in your area and they can install a security system for free. Or they claim your alarm company is going out of business and they're taking over or maybe they're giving you free upgrades. Either way, you need to take their card or information and then you need to look up the company number yourself and call to verify what they're promising or saying.

The Summer Job or Background check application. In this scam, you apply for the job-- and before there's even an interview or an offer they want you to give them your information for tax purposes, like your social security number. When they get that, that is the job. They're stealing your identity. Wait until you get the job to give up information like that.