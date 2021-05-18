Know before you go | 511 Information Line gives drivers real-time traffic updates

Don't ask Google, ask 511!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're sitting in bumper to bumper traffic, or getting on the road during a bad storm (because we all know that's possible this time of year in North Carolina) and you need to know if there are any road closures before you head to work you can call the 511 Information Line! When you call 511 you can get real time updates on road conditions such as crashes, or weather-related closures. Kelly Wells with N-C D-O-T's Transportation Mobility and Safety Division joins 2 Wants to Know to talk about all the things 511 can do for you as a driver.

Calling 511:

If you're in North Carolina, dial 511 to hear any urgent messages about closures for major interstates. If a driver is out of state, but headed through North Carolina, they can dial (877) 511-4662. Callers will speak directly with an operator during business hours. Operators can answer traffic and travel-related questions.

Here are the hours of the information line:

Weekdays: 8:15 a.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Weekends: 8:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

State Holidays: 9:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

What if I'm driving and need to check conditions at night?

You can visit DriveNC.gov for traffic information. The website includes road work, crashes, flooding and current speeds to help drivers.

What if I need help on the highway?

If you break down on a freeway, do not stop in hazardous locations like in a work zone, gore area, or beside a barrier/guard rail. It's better to pull onto a ramp to stop or find a safer location off the highway. You can call *HP for roadside assistance.

What should I do if I have a fender bender?

North Carolina's Fender Bender Law says motorists must move their vehicle to the shoulder of the road following minor, non-injury wrecks to help keep traffic moving and reduce the likelihood of secondary wrecks. Failure to do so could result in a $110 fine and court costs.

What should I do if I see a police officer or ambulance on the side of the road?