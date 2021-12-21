Gifts that require no shipping & no store lines: subscriptions & memberships to local museums, zoos, apps, meal kits & more

Subscriptions and memberships you can get in time for Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year. If you’re concerned about presents arriving in time or you can’t find what you’re looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.

"If you’re worried about getting your gifts in time or being able to find them, consider gift cards and online subscriptions. They’re not as impersonal as you may think," said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Angela Lashbrook.

Sign up your busy cousin for a meal-kit service. Consumer Reports looked at kits from five companies and found that many offer high-quality ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes that produce tasty results.

Maybe your aunt needs a little more zen in her life. Consider giving her a subscription to a meditation app like Calm, Pzizz, or Headspace.

Relaxation is a great gift! Check out the gift cards to Spa Finder will give the person the ability to book a massage at a local spa.

And for those who love staying fit, a subscription to ClassPass will give them access to gym classes at local fitness studios and online.

There’s nothing like giving the gift of knowledge. A subscription to MasterClass, Wondrium, or SkillShare lets your loved ones take online classes taught by experts in everything from art to zoology!

How about reconnecting to nature? A National Parks Pass is $80. This pass gives access to over 100 national parks, monuments, and battlefields for a whole year.

Think local. A membership to a museum, zoo, or gallery could bring joy to your whole family.