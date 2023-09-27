Laundry 101: The correct amount of detergent is only 3Tbs

Consumer Reports laundry experts say any more than 3Tbs will leave residue on your clothes & inside your machine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The internet is full of laundry hacks but like a lot of stuff online, some of those supposed tips and tricks are clickbait. Even worse, some of their “helpful advice” might even harm your clothes or washer and dryer!

For Consumer Reports Laundry Expert, Rich Handel laundry isn’t just his job, it’s a way of life! His general advice -- always check your washer’s manual and look at the care labels on your clothes!

Never use anything other than a dedicated laundry detergent in your washing machine. That goes for vinegar, liquid soap, and dish detergent.

Always add the correct amount of detergent. That’s about 1.5 ounces or three tablespoons. Too much can leave a residue on your clothes and in your machine which can actually reduce its cleaning capabilities.

Always separate your lights from darks! You always wash your whites together but if you have a white item that’s stained, do that separately, pre-clean it.

Keep heavy fabrics separate from lightweight fabrics. You don’t want your jeans beating up your delicates.

ALWAYS pre-treat stains. Whenever you’re dealing with a stain, pre-treat it, and put it in the wash. Check it when it comes out of the wash. Make sure you remove all of the stain because if you put it in the dryer, it will set that stain, making it very difficult to remove.

You can also use your laundry detergent as a stain pre-treatment.

In CR’s tests, the top liquid detergents – Tide Ultra Plus Stain Release and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter – both earned excellent scores for pre-treating stains.

You can save money and skip the fabric softener. It can leave a layer of residue on your clothes, irritate sensitive skin, and reduce the absorption of your towels.