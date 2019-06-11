GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winter is coming very soon. So you need to start preparing the outside of your home now

It's not just the lawn you have to take care of, it's the items you use to mow the lawn.

Consumer Reports looked at a few ways you can prep your lawnmower now for the long winter.

First, before the mower takes a long winter's nap, clean the blades. This prevents any moisture from causing rust and corrosion.

Store your mower in a dry location, and put a container of mothballs near it to keep mice and other rodents from making the mower a winter home.

If you have a gas mower, make sure to either stabilize the fuel or to just let the tank run dry.

If it's electric, take that battery off and move it inside to keep its battery life long and healthy.

RELATED: Mow Time! Custodians, Lawn Services And Maintenance Workers Shine In Spotlight

RELATED: Cicada killer wasps swarm Carolinas: What can you do to get them off your lawn?

RELATED: A teenager started his own mowing business while battling cancer. Then someone tried to scam him